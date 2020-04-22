Ruth Audrey Shermer
Shermer, Ruth Audrey (nee Buergler) on Friday, April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of 55 years of William D. Shermer Loving mother of Bill (Mary) and Bob (Tami) Shermer. Dear grandmother of Alyssa, Jenna, Emma and Ethan. Our loving cousin and friend to many. Ruth was a proud member and officer of Order of the Eastern Star, Order of the Amaranth, Daughters of the Nile and Order of True Kindred. In lieu of flowers, please make expressions of sympathy in Ruth's memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37937, Boone, IA 50037-0937. Celebration of Life at a later date. Visit hoffmeistersouthcounty.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020.
