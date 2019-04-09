Haul, Ruth B. (nee Silies); Entered into rest on April 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Haul; beloved mother of Robert (Tonda) Haul and the late David Haul; dear grandmother of Nicholas (Michelle) Haul; great-grandmother of Vivian Haul; dear sister of the late Virginia Silies. Our dear cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOME (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. VISITATION THURSDAY 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019