Bates, Ruth Terrell (Johnnie) on April 8, 2020, at the age of 98. Dear wife of the late William C. Bates; mother to five boys, Numbers 1 - 5: (#1) the late William T. "Terry" Bates (Lynn), and surviving sons: (#2) Douglass C. Bates (Sue), (#3) James C. Bates (Joan), (#4) Tom M. Bates (Alice) and (#5) Stephen M. Bates (Judy). 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Singer, pianist, weaver, seamstress, square dancer and golfer. Alumni of Northwestern University Music School, Chi Omega sorority. Memorial celebration to follow at a later date.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.