Behr, Ruth C.

passed away peacefully Monday evening, September 7, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Behr; loving mother of Mary (Keith) Monahan, Anne (Tom) Christoffel, the late Joseph (Eileen) Behr, John Behr, Robert Behr, Richard (Terri) Behr and Christine (Tom) George. Grandmother to eighteen grandchildren and great-grandmother to eleven great-grandchildren. She spent her life loving and caring for others. Services will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ruth Behr's memory to Our Little Haven. Donations can be made online at ourlittlehaven.org or by check written to Our Little Haven, P.O. Box 23010, St. Louis, MO 63156.