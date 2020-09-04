1/1
Ruth C. Grattendick
1927 - 2020
Grattendick, Ruth C.

(nee Treisch) passed away on Monday August 31, 2020. Born February 24, 1927 to Andrew and Sophie Treisch (nee Siedentop); loving wife of Morris W.J. Grattendick for 67 years. Dear mother of John (Shirlee Gentles), Karl (Pam) and Karen Grattendick; cherished grandmother of Andrew and Michael Grattendick; dear sister of the late Marilyn Moehlenkamp; sister-in-law to Fred Moehlenkamp. She was a dear mother-in-law to Mary, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be deeply missed by many.

Ruth was a long time member of St. Lucas UCC & Women's Fellowship. She worked over 40 years at Schnuck's Markets as an office worker. She was a member of Kappa Phi Sorority for 65+ years.

Services: A small family graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday September 5, 2020 at St. Lucas UCC Cemetery. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 regulations for the "St Lucas Luncheon Lady".

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Lucas UCC Kitchen Fund, 11735 Denny Rd., St. Louis, MO 63126. Condolences may be offered at: www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Lucas UCC Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63125
