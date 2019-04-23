Nelson, Ruth C. (nee Jacober) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arlee Nelson; loving mother of Jean (the late Mike) Everett and the late Dan Nelson; dear grandmother of Janice (Brad) Janssen, Lisa Everett and Kristina (Tim) Palliser; dearest great-grandmother of Robbie, Kevin, Lauren, Alicia, Nick, Katie, Brady, Colton and Gavin; dear sister of Anne Hundsdorfer and Tony (Jean) Jacober; dearest sister-inlaw of Mary Jacober; our dear aunt, great-aunt, Godmother, cousin and friend. Ruth's family would like to thank the staff at Delmar Gardens North for their wonderful care they provided. Services: Services will begin on Wednesday at 9:15 am at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant and then proceed to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church for 10 am Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to appreciated. Visitation Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019