Nelson, Ruth Decker Spence passed peacefully at 90 on May 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Nelson and parents Elmer and Helen (Stoll) Decker. Ruth leaves behind three children. Her daughter Carol (David) Mc Lerran, Becky (Jim) Vaughn, Dave (Suzie) Spence, step son Bill (Linda) Nelson; 10 grandchildren Jeff (Meredith) Mc Lerran, Laura (Jon) Hill,Taylor and Whitney Vaughn, Logan, Tierney, Paige, and Keeley Spence, Kristen (Adam) Nelson-Box and Carly Nelson; two great-grandchildren, Rylan Mc Lerran and Hayden Hill; three dear friends Carolyn, Ferida, and John. Ruth was a proud alumni of Southwest High School class of 1946, attended Washington University, and was a member and volunteer of Delta Gamma Sorority for over 70 years. Her generosity and friendship touched the lives of many. A special thanks to the merciful and compassionate nurses at RN Services who lovingly cared for Ruth. Services: A celebration of Ruth's life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Ruth Spence Nelson's memory to Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments (1750 Big Bend Blvd St Louis MO 63117). www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019