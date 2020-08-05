Belsha (Nee Abstein), Ruth Doris

Ruth Doris Belsha (nee Abstein), died peacefully on August 1, 2020 of natural causes. Ruth fully lived life for 98 years. She was born 26 January 1922 in St. Louis Missouri. Ruth graduated as a RN from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in 1943. She joined the US Army Nursing Corps, as a 2nd Lieutenant serving in WWII. Ruth received the American Campaign Medal, the WWII Victory Medal and the Army Meritorious Unit Commendation for her service. Ruth married Elmer Belsha Jr. whom she met when Elmer was a wounded soldier and Ruth an orthopedic surgical nurse at the Dibble General Hospital. Ruth continued nursing for over thirty-five years at Lutheran Hospital in St. Louis.

Ruth and Elmer raised five boys in Jennings Missouri. She is survived by a large and loving family that will miss their wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Preceding Ruth in death were her husband, one son Thomas and Peter's first wife, Karen (nee Yust). Her family includes: 1. Dennis (Kris) Belsha have three children, Greg Belsha (Jennifer) their three children: Madeleine, Emilia, and Braeden; Cherlyn McBride (Bill) their two children: Madison and Brooklyn; Meredith Galos (Tim) and their two children: Zoey and Arden. 2. Peter Belsha (Mary Frances Schneider) have four children and step-children, Stephanie Maldonado (Jose) their two children: Emily and Victoria; Jennifer Wallace (Steve) their two children: Ashley and Aiden; Joel Schneider (Megan) their two children: Jackson and Cullen; David Schneider. 3. Thomas Belsha (Robin) have three children: Thomas Belsha (Jerissa) their two children: Emma and Logan; Lt. Col. John Belsha (USMC) (Ginny) their child: Hope; Rebecca Harris (Andrew) their two children: Rowen and Reagan. 4. Robert Belsha and 5. Dr. Craig Belsha (Diane) their two children: Rachel Clark (Matthew) their daughter Caroline ; Megan Belsha.

Ruth was also preceded in death by her parents, Peter William and Rosetta (nee Hunt) Abstein and her three older sisters, Virginia, Mildred, and Edna. Ruth was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church and enthusiastically supported the church's missions and services. Ruth and Elmer were actively involved in their community, Jennings, Missouri and NAMI. Ruth will be missed by the members and staff of Laclede Groves where she resided for over twenty years.

A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a future date when all can fully participate. Arrangements have been made by Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center in Florissant for a family graveside service at New Bethlehem Cemetery. Remembrance donations may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (namistl.org) or Zion Lutheran Church (2500 N. 21st, St. Louis MO. 63106).