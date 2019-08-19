St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Burke, Ruth E.

(nee Barth) passed Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Ray Burke and Ralph Richeson; dear mother of Gene (Merri) Richeson, Jane (Frank) Zagar and Ray L. 'Rick' (Donna) Burke; dear grandmother of Clee Richeson, Cory Cooper, Ryan (Mandy) Burke and Erin Burke; dear great-grandmother of William, Natalie and Sean Burke.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, August 21, 12:00 Noon until funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Mrs. Burke was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church of High Ridge, MO. Contributions to Thrive, 4331 Lindell Blvd., 63108 appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019
