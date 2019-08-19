|
Burke, Ruth E.
(nee Barth) passed Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Ray Burke and Ralph Richeson; dear mother of Gene (Merri) Richeson, Jane (Frank) Zagar and Ray L. 'Rick' (Donna) Burke; dear grandmother of Clee Richeson, Cory Cooper, Ryan (Mandy) Burke and Erin Burke; dear great-grandmother of William, Natalie and Sean Burke.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, August 21, 12:00 Noon until funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Mrs. Burke was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church of High Ridge, MO. Contributions to Thrive, 4331 Lindell Blvd., 63108 appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019