Hall, Ruth E. b. 9/18/1920 d. 6/13/2019. Daughter of Harry and Cornelia Hall (nee Ambrosia) and stepdaughter of Ethel Hall; sister of the late Dorothy Gierchner (Roger). Business career was spent solely with Sidney Salomon Jr. in life insurance and R.E. Hannigan, Post Master General in Washington D.C. Mr. Salomon had various interests including the St. Louis Blues Hockey Club. Ruth was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville, IL. Only survivor is her dear friend of 53 years, Mary Alice Cronin. She had many past friends. Ruth's remains have been given to the St. Louis University Medical School, at her request.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019