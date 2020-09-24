Knierim, Ruth E.

(nee' Friedeck) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 86, and is in the arms of our loving Lord.

Ruth was the loving wife of the late Raymond Knierim; devoted mother of John (Joan) Knierim, Debbie (Greg) Arnold, Linda (Kevin) Stoffey, Robert (Susan) Knierim, and Carol (Gary) Smith; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother; dear sister of Clifford (Marilyn) Friedeck; dear sister-in-law of Robert (Norma) Knierim; sweet aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and a friend to many in her lifetime.

Ruth was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Arnold. She was truly devoted to her faith and her family. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Services: Visitation will be Friday, September 25 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO 63010. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Shepherd Hills Cemetery, Barnhart, MO. Masks must be worn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation are greatly appreciated.