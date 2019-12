Stoehr, Ruth E.

(nee Pillmann) on Nov. 27, 2019, at age of 99 Wife of the late Rowland G. Stoehr; mother of Nancy R. McComb, Douglas E. (Susan) Stoehr and Robert O. (Marlene) Stoehr; grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 2, and aunt .

Ruth was born in St. Louis in 1920 and resided at Friendship Village of Sunset Hills. Arrangements are with Ziegenhein & Son's South County.