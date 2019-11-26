Strecker, Ruth Elaine

Strecker, Ruth Elaine (Riggs) of Florissant, Missouri, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019, at the age of 66. Beloved wife of 43 years to James Strecker. Loving mother of Elaine Strecker, Paul Strecker and Susan (Gary) Taylor. Devoted grandmother of Aiden and Garrett Taylor. Dear sister of Jim (Janie) Riggs and Tom (Bettie) Riggs. Caring aunt, loving sister-in-law, beloved co-worker and friend.

Services: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the STL Cure for Sarcoma Foundation on her behalf.