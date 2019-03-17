Griffin, Ruth (nee Castleman) 81, died March 14 in Rochester, NY from complications due to Parkinson's disease. She was born in Belmont, Massachusetts, the daughter of Dr. Benjamin Castleman and Anna (Segal) Castleman. She grew up in Brookline, MA, and graduated from the University of Rochester where she met her husband of over 50 years, Emery Eldridge Griffin. Ruth and Emery made homes in California, Florida, and St. Louis, Missouri. Ruth was a devoted mother to her two children, Ginny and Tom, and made lasting friendships in each place she lived. Ruth loved reading, participated in multiple book clubs, and reveled in sending books to her two grandchildren. She was an active member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), serving as President of the Ballwin-Chesterfield (MO) branch. She returned to Rochester in 2015 to be close to family as her health declined. She is survived by her daughter, Ginny (Griffin) Reynolds and her husband Jim Reynolds of Rochester, NY; her son, Tom Griffin and his wife Bivha Singh of Cambridge, MA; her sister Jean (Castleman) Chase and her husband Lew of St. Louis, MO; and her grandchildren Maya Reynolds and Jacob Griffin. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Emery, and her brother Paul Castleman of San Francisco, CA. No public service is planned. Those wishing to honor Ruth may donate in her memory to the American Association of University Women (www.aauw.org) or to (). Share condolences with the family at: www.Miller1889.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019