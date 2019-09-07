Ruth H. Morris

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth H. Morris.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lucas UCC
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucas UCC
Obituary
Send Flowers

Morris, Ruth H.

(nee Hubert) passed peacefully on Sun. September 1, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late John L. Morris, Ph.D, Dear mother of Paul J. Morris of Houston, TX; Dear mother-in-law of Diane Morris; Dear grandmother of John P. ("Jay") Morris; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. A retired principal of the Trautwein Elementary School (Mehville District). Memorial to any charity benefiting children or the preferred.

Services: VISITATION: John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, from 2-9 p.m. on Monday, September 9th and at St. Lucas UCC on Tuesday, September 10th at 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations