Morris, Ruth H.

(nee Hubert) passed peacefully on Sun. September 1, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late John L. Morris, Ph.D, Dear mother of Paul J. Morris of Houston, TX; Dear mother-in-law of Diane Morris; Dear grandmother of John P. ("Jay") Morris; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. A retired principal of the Trautwein Elementary School (Mehville District). Memorial to any charity benefiting children or the preferred.

Services: VISITATION: John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, from 2-9 p.m. on Monday, September 9th and at St. Lucas UCC on Tuesday, September 10th at 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery.