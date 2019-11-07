Neel, Ruth Harris

Ruth Harris Neel passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Westview at Ellisville - Assisted Living and Memory Care, where she received wonderful care for seven years.

A retired school teacher, Ruth was born in Oglesby, IL on October 19, 1923, to the late John T. Harris and Alma Cecilia Goetz Harris. Ruth grew up in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Widow of the late Burchard Neel, Jr. and sister of the late Marilyn Paterson, Ruth is survived by a sister, Martha Brabson, Springfield, MO; her two daughters, Cecilia Madeline Spatola and Charlotte Ann Mueller, both of St. Louis; grandsons Bradley Neel Spatola (May), Brett Neel Spatola, Joey Burchard Mueller, and Jason William Mueller; two great- grandsons; plus many nieces and nephews.

At Ruth's request, her body has been donated to the St. Louis University School of Medicine.