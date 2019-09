Hubenschmidt, Ruth

98, entered into rest Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hubenschmidt and the late Walter Lubbers; our dear stepmother, cousin and close friend to many.

Services: Memorials to First Unity Church of St. Louis in lieu of flowers. Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes, 7027 Gravois Ave 63116. Interment Concordia Cemetery.