Ruth Ida Kraemer
1927 - 2020
Kraemer, Ruth Ida

(nee Wetteroff), Age 92, passed away on 6/25/2020 in St. Louis, MO. Ruth was born 10/17/1927 to Julius and Ida (nee Schwendt) Wetteroff. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Kraemer; brothers Walter, Lester, James and Roy Wetteroff; and her beloved furbabies. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowersmemorials may be made to Open Door Animal Sanctuary or Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Services: Visit Tues, 6/30 from 4-8pm, Service Wed, 7/1 at 10 a.m., both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63116) Interment at Jefferson Barracks will be private. Out of consideration for family and friends, masks and social distancing will be required.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
JUL
1
Service
10:00 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
Funeral services provided by
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 352-2600
