St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ida Owens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Ida Owens Obituary
Owens, Ruth Ida asleep in Jesus Fri., Feb. 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Allen Owens; dearest mother of Kim (Keith) Fournier and David Owens; our dear aunt and friend. Services: Visit. at Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wed., Feb. 27, 4-8 pm., then taken to Resurrection Lutheran Ch., 9907 Sappington Rd., Thur., Feb 28 for funeral at 10 am. Interment JB National Cem. Memorials to American Diabetes or Resurrection Lutheran Ch.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now