Owens, Ruth Ida asleep in Jesus Fri., Feb. 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Allen Owens; dearest mother of Kim (Keith) Fournier and David Owens; our dear aunt and friend. Services: Visit. at Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wed., Feb. 27, 4-8 pm., then taken to Resurrection Lutheran Ch., 9907 Sappington Rd., Thur., Feb 28 for funeral at 10 am. Interment JB National Cem. Memorials to American Diabetes or Resurrection Lutheran Ch.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019