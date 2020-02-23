Rocchio, Ruth Jean

passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Kirkwood. She was born on January 23rd, 1931 to Ann and Eugene Yehle in Maryville, Missouri, where she was raised. Ruth called St. Louis home since she graduated from Mizzou in 1952, where she was an active member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She greeted all she met with a bright, contagious smile that will be sorely missed.

She was deeply devoted to her faith and her family, and was always instrumental in their lives. Ruth was the adoring mother of Jeanne Kennedy (David), Karen Erwin (Mo), Don Jacobsmeyer, Sarah Bacon (Bruce), Joan Mankus (John), and David Rocchio (Michele). Her family including 18 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren were her labor of love and her joy. She is also survived by her brother Jerome Yehle (Ann). Ruth Jean was preceded in death by her husband Fred Rocchio and her brother Robert Yehle.

Ruth enjoyed traveling, her bridge game, and later volunteering at Missouri Baptist Hospital. Ruth cherished her dear friends including Joanne Aldridge, and also her friends, fellow bridge players, and the staff at Aberdeen Heights.

Services: Her remarkable faith and love will be celebrated on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. At Ruth's request, her body was donated to St. Louis University for the advancement of medicine. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Missouri.