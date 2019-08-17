Lavelle, Ruth Josephine

Our mother, Ruth Josephine Lavelle, 86, of St. Louis and Kirkwood, Mo., passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Palm Springs, CA surrounded by her four children. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Joe, who called Ruth "Red" from the time they first met on the campus of Rolla University until his passing in 2006 (and long after Mom's deep auburn hair had turned silver.) Ruth was a talented artist and vocalist who loved painting rustic cow bells in oil, drew wonderful designs on the t-shirts of her daughters (much to the envy of our friends) and who engaged us all on our many car trips in rousing renditions of "Bill Bailey Won't You Please Come Home" and "Michael Row the Boat Ashore". Ruth retired as a librarian from the St. Louis Public Library system. Survived by her sister Kay Selleck and by children Linda, Sharon (Lloyd), Michael (Bob), and Robin (Scott) and by her seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, Ruth will always be in our hearts and in the memories of those of us whose wonderful growing-up years she and our Dad created. We love you Mom.

Services: A memorial service will be held Friday, August 23 at 11:15 AM at Jefferson Barracks.