Ruth L. Meyer
Meyer, Ruth L. (nee Lenz) Passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 103. Beloved wife of 83 years Elmer W. Meyer; dearest mother of Richard (Sally) Meyer; loving grandmother of Karen (Robert) Lister and Kevin Meyer; Great-grandmother of Nicholas, Brenden, and Amelia Services: Private interment at Lakewood Park Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in her honor to Central Institute of the Deaf or Saint Louis Zoo.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020.
