Svoboda, Ruth L. (nee Lamwersiek) formerly of Chesterfield MO (resided this last year in Bloomington, MN), May 26, 1925 - May 27, 2020.. Beloved wife of the late Arthur (Art) Q. Svoboda; dear mother of David (Denise) Svoboda, Carol (Andrew) Michuda, loving grandmother to Nathan Svoboda, Stephanie (Matthew) Klein, Jennifer Michuda, Michael (Megan) Michuda; great-grandmother to Jackson and Mackenzie Klein; and a dear sister-in-law to Shirley (James) Weir, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: A private service will be at Valhalla Chapel, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Memorials to Salem Methodist Church in Ladue, Epworth Children's and Family Services or charity of choice. www.valhallafunerals.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.