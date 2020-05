Svoboda, Ruth L. (nee Lamwersiek) formerly of Chesterfield MO (resided this last year in Bloomington, MN), May 26, 1925 - May 27, 2020.. Beloved wife of the late Arthur (Art) Q. Svoboda; dear mother of David (Denise) Svoboda, Carol (Andrew) Michuda, loving grandmother to Nathan Svoboda, Stephanie (Matthew) Klein, Jennifer Michuda, Michael (Megan) Michuda; great-grandmother to Jackson and Mackenzie Klein; and a dear sister-in-law to Shirley (James) Weir, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: A private service will be at Valhalla Chapel, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Memorials to Salem Methodist Church in Ladue, Epworth Children's and Family Services or charity of choice