Lehrman, Ruth Passed peacefully in her sleep in her home on February 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Professor Edgar H. Lehrman; she is survived by 3 daughters: Tanya (Jim) Fipps, Ellen Lehrman and Julie Lehrman and 6 grandchildren. Services: Donations in lieu of flowers to The Holocaust Museum, # 12 Millstone Dr. 63146, where a Memorial will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
