BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Glendale Lutheran Church
1365 N. Sappington Rd.
Glendale, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Glendale Lutheran Church
1365 N. Sappington Rd.
Glendale, MO
View Map
Ruth Lillian Moll


1918 - 2019
Ruth Lillian Moll Obituary

Moll, Ruth Lillian

12/9/1918-09/08/2019. Asleep in Jesus on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Russell Moll. Ruth is survived by her three children: Susan Brash (Eric), Richard Moll (Joyce) and Robert Moll (Deborah), also by 9 grandchildren; Rachel Block (Craig), Marc Brash (Megan), John Brash (Katherine), Phillip Moll, Bethany DeMaggio, Benjamin Moll (Vesna), Jeremy Moll (Rachel), Seth Moll (Samantha), Jesse Moll (Maggie) and 23 great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation at Glendale Lutheran Church, 1365 N. Sappington Rd., Glendale MO 63122 on Friday, Sept. 13 from 10 -11:30 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glendale Lutheran Church building fund or a in Ruth's name. www.boppchapel.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
