Ruth Louise Beckmann Murray
1936 - 2020
Murray, Ruth Louise Beckmann

EdD, MSN, RN, CS, N-NAP, DAPA, age 84, passed away on June 25, 2020 peacefully from complications of pneumonia and COVID-19. She was born on September 11, 1936 in Wheatfield TWP in Clinton County Illinois to Ferdinand C. and Viola F. Beckmann (nee Hilgemann).

Ruth worked at Saint Louis University from 1968 to 2008 as a Program Coordinator, Psychiatricental Health Professor for Undergraduate and Graduate Nursing Education, and textbook author.

Ruth is survived by many cousins, dear close family friends, church members, numerous professional colleagues and acquaintances.

Ruth lived a wonderful life and those who have been honored to know her are better for it. Now that she is residing in God's Kingdom, let us rejoice by remembering her gracious, loving, giving nature, and her bright beautiful blue eyes.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19 we are unable to celebrate her exemplary life until 2021. We shall reach out again when a mass celebration is safe. A small but personal memorial honors Ruth's life at Parkway United Church of Christ in West County, Missouri, until then.

A beloved passage of Ruth's:

Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. - Philippians 4:6,7

Condolences may be offered at www.kriegshausermortuary.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63132
3149943322
