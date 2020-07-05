1/
Ruth M. Everding
Everding, Ruth M.

100, Friday, June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Melvin H. Everding, a WWII veteran; dear mother of Joyce (Larry) Duchek and Barbara (Jess) Poplin; dear grandmother of Brian, Beau, Amanda, Robin and Ben; dear great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Ruth was an active member of the St. Louis Chapters of DAV, American Ex-POW and Purple Heart.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road on Saturday, July 11, 1:00 p.m. until Funeral Ceremony at 3:00 p.m. Contributions to the Ex-POW, 3201 E. Pioneer Pkwy, #40, Arlington, TX 76010 appreciated.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
