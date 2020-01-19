St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Ruth M. Kuehner

Kuehner, Ruth M.

(nee Blumenthal), age 91, entered into rest Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Kuehner; loving mother of Tom (Diane) Kuehner, Judy (John) Eckert, Cathy (Jerry) Louis and the late Sue (Ron) Roberts; cherished grandmother of Christine, Jenny, Donald, Kristine, J.T. and Holly; treasured great-grandmother of Carter, Mackenzie, Tavie, Marlo, Noah, Kaelyn, Isaac, Owyn, Evan and Eric; dear friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, January 24, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
