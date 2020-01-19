|
|
Kuehner, Ruth M.
(nee Blumenthal), age 91, entered into rest Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Kuehner; loving mother of Tom (Diane) Kuehner, Judy (John) Eckert, Cathy (Jerry) Louis and the late Sue (Ron) Roberts; cherished grandmother of Christine, Jenny, Donald, Kristine, J.T. and Holly; treasured great-grandmother of Carter, Mackenzie, Tavie, Marlo, Noah, Kaelyn, Isaac, Owyn, Evan and Eric; dear friend to many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, January 24, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020