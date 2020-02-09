|
Massie, Ruth M.
(nee Oakes) Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert L. Massie; loving mother of Doug (Regina) Massie; dear grandmother of Christine (Bryan) Herschfeld and Stephen (Brittany) Massie; dear great-grandmother of Adam, Ryan, Kyle, Luke, Gina, Grady and Greta.
Thank you to Fieser Nursing Home for their care of Ruth.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, February 11, 9 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Private interment.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020