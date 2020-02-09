St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Massie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Massie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Massie Obituary

Massie, Ruth M.

(nee Oakes) Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert L. Massie; loving mother of Doug (Regina) Massie; dear grandmother of Christine (Bryan) Herschfeld and Stephen (Brittany) Massie; dear great-grandmother of Adam, Ryan, Kyle, Luke, Gina, Grady and Greta.

Thank you to Fieser Nursing Home for their care of Ruth.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, February 11, 9 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Private interment.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now