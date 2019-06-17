BeSand, Ruth Marie 81 of Hillsboro, MO. June 15, 2019, beloved wife of the late David BeSand, dear mother of Pamela (Allen) Neal, dear sister of Bill, Doug (Stephanie), Rich (Nancy), Ken (the late Rhonda), and the late David (Denise survives) Bay, dear grandmother of Kim (Michelle) Neal, and Jason (Ly) Neal, and other family Heath BeSand, and Laura (Randy) Cole. Services: Visitation 4-8 pm Wednesday with funeral 11:00 AM Thursday, all at VINYARD'S, Festus. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Crystal City. For more see: www.vinyardfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 17, 2019