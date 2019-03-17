|
Schaper, Ruth Marie (nee Blase) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Schaper; dear mother of Carol (the late David) Coughlin, Jan (Jim) Devous, Donald (Marsha) Schaper, and the late Lois (survived by Jerry) Webb; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, March 18, 12:30 p.m. to St. Mark Church for 1 p.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Mark School Support Fund appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019