Lewis, Ruth Mason (March 29, 1938-February 4, 2019) Ruth is a graduate of Douglass High, Harris Stowe State University, and St. Louis University. She worked as a Professor at Forest Park Community College for 30 years and also owned and operated Hallmark Gold Crown Stores. She is survived by her beloved husband, Floyd; sisters, Zella Harrington and Regina Mason; brother, Robert Mason (Eileen); and many loved ones. Services: Memorial Service Sun., Feb. 17, 2019; Organizational Presentations: 1:30 p.m.; Service: 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, or other memorial contributions, please donate in her name to: Urban League, Ida Goodwin Woolfolk Foundation of Delta Sigma Theta, 3701 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63108.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019