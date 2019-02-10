Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Mason Lewis. View Sign

Lewis, Ruth Mason (March 29, 1938-February 4, 2019) Ruth is a graduate of Douglass High, Harris Stowe State University, and St. Louis University. She worked as a Professor at Forest Park Community College for 30 years and also owned and operated Hallmark Gold Crown Stores. She is survived by her beloved husband, Floyd; sisters, Zella Harrington and Regina Mason; brother, Robert Mason (Eileen); and many loved ones. Services: Memorial Service Sun., Feb. 17, 2019; Organizational Presentations: 1:30 p.m.; Service: 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, or other memorial contributions, please donate in her name to: Urban League, Ida Goodwin Woolfolk Foundation of Delta Sigma Theta, 3701 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63108.

Lewis, Ruth Mason (March 29, 1938-February 4, 2019) Ruth is a graduate of Douglass High, Harris Stowe State University, and St. Louis University. She worked as a Professor at Forest Park Community College for 30 years and also owned and operated Hallmark Gold Crown Stores. She is survived by her beloved husband, Floyd; sisters, Zella Harrington and Regina Mason; brother, Robert Mason (Eileen); and many loved ones. Services: Memorial Service Sun., Feb. 17, 2019; Organizational Presentations: 1:30 p.m.; Service: 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, or other memorial contributions, please donate in her name to: Urban League, Ida Goodwin Woolfolk Foundation of Delta Sigma Theta, 3701 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63108. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close