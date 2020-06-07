Ruth McClain Boothe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Boothe, Ruth McClain

died on June 2, 2020 at the age of 87. She is survived by daughter, Suzanna Marie, son, Clayton Eugene, grandson, Aaron, and Julie Grant. She will also always be in the hearts of her niece, Ronda Schiess (John), her nephews Ron Sloan and Rob Sloan (Lourdes), and her great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Kent in July of 2012.

Ruth received a Music Education degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais IL and a Master's Degree from University of Illinois, and taught in Springfield, IL for several years before marrying. She had been musically involved in most of the churches in which she attended.

Services: A memorial sevice is to be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved