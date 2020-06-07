Boothe, Ruth McClain

died on June 2, 2020 at the age of 87. She is survived by daughter, Suzanna Marie, son, Clayton Eugene, grandson, Aaron, and Julie Grant. She will also always be in the hearts of her niece, Ronda Schiess (John), her nephews Ron Sloan and Rob Sloan (Lourdes), and her great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Kent in July of 2012.

Ruth received a Music Education degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais IL and a Master's Degree from University of Illinois, and taught in Springfield, IL for several years before marrying. She had been musically involved in most of the churches in which she attended.

Services: A memorial sevice is to be announced at a later date.