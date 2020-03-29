Noakes, Ruth P.

passed away at the age of 86, in the comfort of loved ones, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born August 30, 1933, in South St. Louis, to William and Garnet (Petry) Strantz. Ruth graduated from Cleveland High School and enjoyed a long career at Safeco Ins. Co. She married Roy C. Noakes, preceded in death. They settled in Crestwood, where they raised three sons. Ruth is remembered with love by her brother, Robert(Annette); her sons, Kevin (Oralia), David (Patricia), and Scott (Julie); eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many dear friends.

Ruth was blessed with zest, a sense of responsibility, an independent mind, (which she would freely share) integrity, boundless energy, compassion for others, dignity, a sense of humor, and a taste for the good things in life, like volunteerism, the Cardinals, Ted Drewes, and a cold beer with bratwurst.

Ruth's sons wish to thank all those who enriched her long life and supported her during her final year. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the organizations where Ruth spent much of her time and energy: Ronald McDonald House (West Pine), the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Southminster ,Presbyterian Church.

Services: A memorial service will be held at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Crestwood, at a later date.