Block, Ruth R. December 12, 1912 - March 17, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Louis S. Block; dear mother of Stephen Block and Frances Block; loving grandmother of Michael Sandler, Robert Sandler, Jay Sandler, and Sarah Judd; dear great-grandmother of Jameson and Solomon Sandler; beloved sister of the late Esther Senturia, Edward (Hilda) Radloff, David (Marian) Radloff, Ethel (Jake) Fishman, Edythe (Harold) Drebin, and Marvin (Margo) Radloff. Our dear aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend. Ruth was 106 years young, beautiful inside and out, and she will be missed by all who knew her, but most of all by her family. Services: Graveside service Thursday, March 21, 11:00 a.m. at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Road. Contributions in her memory may be made to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019