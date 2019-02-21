Ruth Roslyn Marion

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Roslyn Marion.

Marion, Ruth Roslyn Ruth Marion (née Goldenberg) passed away February 20, 2019. Beloved partner of Richard McCleery; loving mother of Stacey (Chris) Marion, Mark (Phyllis) Marion, and the late Gary Marion; beloved grandmother of Nicole Norman, Samantha and Madeline Bale, and Madeline Rathbone. Ruth was a force to be reckoned with. She was feisty, bold, and outspoken in the best way.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.