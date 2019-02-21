Marion, Ruth Roslyn Ruth Marion (née Goldenberg) passed away February 20, 2019. Beloved partner of Richard McCleery; loving mother of Stacey (Chris) Marion, Mark (Phyllis) Marion, and the late Gary Marion; beloved grandmother of Nicole Norman, Samantha and Madeline Bale, and Madeline Rathbone. Ruth was a force to be reckoned with. She was feisty, bold, and outspoken in the best way.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019