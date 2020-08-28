1/
Ruth Sandler
Sandler, Ruth

August 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Julius Sandler; dear mother and mother-in-law of Errol Sandler (Mary); dear grandmother of Britt (Peter Weeks) Sandler; dear great-grandmother of Evelyn and Ellis; dear sister, sister-in-law and cousin. Like so many have this year, Ruth passed away from Covid 19. Ruth was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many during her long life.

Services: A private graveside service will be held at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery.

Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
Memories & Condolences

