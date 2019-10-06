Rogers, Ruthine C.

(nee Strobl) Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thur., Oct. 3, 2019. Dear wife of Rich Rogers; dear mother and mother-in-law of Rich (Lindsay) Rogers, Jr. and Renee Rogers; loving grandmother of Richard "Trey" Rogers, III; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin, MO 63021 on Thur., Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Humane Society of Missouri or appreciated.

