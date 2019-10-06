Ruthine C. Rogers (1938 - 2019)
  • "To a wonderful aunt, who was always kind and generous. I..."
    - Michael Mainridge
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss. She loved you more than life...."
    - Renee Ambacher
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Infant Catholic Church,
627 Dennison Dr
Ballwin, MO
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Infant Catholic Church,
627 Dennison Dr.
Ballwin, MO
Rogers, Ruthine C.

(nee Strobl) Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thur., Oct. 3, 2019. Dear wife of Rich Rogers; dear mother and mother-in-law of Rich (Lindsay) Rogers, Jr. and Renee Rogers; loving grandmother of Richard "Trey" Rogers, III; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin, MO 63021 on Thur., Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Humane Society of Missouri or appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
Donations