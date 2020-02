Maddox, Ruthven "Riv"

93, passed Monday, January 20, 2020. Preceded by his wife of 50 years Jane Gafney, he leaves sons Kevin and Sean, and grandsons Nicolas and Lucas, and sister Thelma and family in England; & lifetime friends across the globe. He was the grandson of the Maddox Rod inventor. World War II vet of the British Army.

Services: Memorial 2 p.m. on February 9th at the Lake Wauwanoka Community Center.