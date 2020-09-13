1/1
Ryan T. Fitzpatrick
Fitzpatrick, Ryan T.

of Saint Peters, MO, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 35. Loving husband of Stefanie L. Fitzpatrick; beloved son of Daniel and Chris Fitzpatrick; dear brother of Todd Fitzpatrick and Elaine (Nick) Tanurchis; son-in-law of John and Elizabeth Porges; best friend of Les Eyman; cherished grandson of Audrey Fitzpatrick; beloved brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Ryan was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Masonic Lodge. Ryan received his Juris Doctorate of Law from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO. He was an avid animal lover, especially of his dog Penelope and his cat Samantha. Ryan was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the Planetary Society. Visit Baue.com




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
