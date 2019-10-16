St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Ryan Thomas Howard

Ryan Thomas Howard Obituary

Howard, Ryan Thomas

Passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Beloved son of Barbara Howard and Thomas Howard; beloved step-son of Janice Howard; loving brother of Joseph (Julie) Howard and Matthew Howard; loving step-brother of Rebecca (Russ) Trudeau and Daniel (Melany) Missey; dearest grandson of T. Edward and Marie Howard, and the late Marion and Bernadine Walczyk; dear nephew, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, October 19, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Senior Dog Project, 4620 Meadow Drive, High Ridge, MO., 63049, where he rescued his beloved dogs, Jake and Tigger.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
