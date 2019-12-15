Kovac, Dr. S.

Robert Kovac M.D., 80 years old, born December 17, 1938 and died on December 12, 2019. Born in St. Louis, MO he was the second son of Stephen and Mileva (Adzic) Kovac. Dr Kovac attended University City High School and received his B.A from Washington University, and his medical degree from University of Missouri. Dr Kovac was a veteran of the US Army serving as a Major in Vietnam. Upon returning from Vietnam, he started private practice in as an OBGYN in St Louis at Barnes Hospital and later moved to St John's Mercy. In 1995, he moved to Write State Unv to start his medical academic career, then to Emory University as a Professor Emeritus of Gynecologic Surgery.

Dr Kovac retired and moved to St. Pete Beach, FL. There he enjoyed playing golf, fishing, boating, and being a grandfather. Dr Kovac was preceded in death by mother and father Mileva and Stephen Kovac, his brother Michael (Sharon) and his first wife MaryAnn, and his second wife Patricia. He was father to Kimberly Mileva (Scott) Hukari and Stephen Raymond (Kimberly) Kovac from his first marriage and stepfather to Phillip Kovac, Brian (Sarah) Daniels, Stephen Christopher (Carolyn) Kovac from his second marriage. He was grandfather to Alexa Kovac, Hunter, Harrison, Hayes, and Heath Hukari, Christopher, Carter, and Charlie Ann Daniels, Michael, Emma, and Mia Kovac and was an uncle and cousin to many.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Society of Gynecologic Surgeons at https:/www.sgsonline.org/ or Ducks Unlimited at https:/www.ducks.org/ In memory of Dr. S Robert Kovac MD. Please visit www.beachmemorialchapel.com for his full biography and to place a tribute.