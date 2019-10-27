Girgis, Saber A., M.D.

Has gone home to be with our Heavenly Father, Fri., Oct. 25, 2019. Saber was a compassionate physician. He cherished his family.

Saber is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Aziza Girgis (nee Khalil). He is survived by his children: Hanan Girgis, Sahar Agnew, Suzan Weller, Mark Girgis and Sandy Schutte and his grandchildren: Austin, Isabella, Grant, Alexander, Elizabeth, Alaina, Harrison, Shelby and Ziva.

Services: Visitation at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., Oct. 28 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral at St. Mary & St. Abraam Coptic Orthodox Church, 1843 Ross Ave., St. Louis, MO 63146 on Tues., Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

