Saber A. Girgis (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary & St. Abraam Coptic Orthodox Church
1843 Ross Ave.
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Obituary
Girgis, Saber A., M.D.

Has gone home to be with our Heavenly Father, Fri., Oct. 25, 2019. Saber was a compassionate physician. He cherished his family.

Saber is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Aziza Girgis (nee Khalil). He is survived by his children: Hanan Girgis, Sahar Agnew, Suzan Weller, Mark Girgis and Sandy Schutte and his grandchildren: Austin, Isabella, Grant, Alexander, Elizabeth, Alaina, Harrison, Shelby and Ziva.

Services: Visitation at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., Oct. 28 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral at St. Mary & St. Abraam Coptic Orthodox Church, 1843 Ross Ave., St. Louis, MO 63146 on Tues., Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
