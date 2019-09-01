|
Roche, Sallie M.
(nee Lechtenberg), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Friday, August 30, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Roche; dear mother of Kathie (the late Ralph) Lia, Lynne (Ted) MacRae, Al (Jim Green) Roche and Julie (Mark) Swyers; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Mark) Lucas, Shannon (Tamer) Onay, Astin Bachman, Mollie MacRae, Hannah Swyers, Madison MacRae and Jack Swyers; great-grandmother of Michael Lucas, Matthew Lucas, Ayla Onay, Grayson and Dylan Cirac, Emilia Bachman and Thomas Onay; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, September 3, 9:30 a.m. to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Mercy Hospice. Visitation Monday, September 2, 3-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019