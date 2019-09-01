St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
Ellisville, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sallie Roche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sallie M. Roche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sallie M. Roche Obituary

Roche, Sallie M.

(nee Lechtenberg), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Friday, August 30, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Roche; dear mother of Kathie (the late Ralph) Lia, Lynne (Ted) MacRae, Al (Jim Green) Roche and Julie (Mark) Swyers; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Mark) Lucas, Shannon (Tamer) Onay, Astin Bachman, Mollie MacRae, Hannah Swyers, Madison MacRae and Jack Swyers; great-grandmother of Michael Lucas, Matthew Lucas, Ayla Onay, Grayson and Dylan Cirac, Emilia Bachman and Thomas Onay; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, September 3, 9:30 a.m. to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Mercy Hospice. Visitation Monday, September 2, 3-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sallie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information