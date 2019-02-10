Cassidy, Sally Ann 68, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, February 8, 2019. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, William Leo and Theresa Veronica (neé Campbell) Cassidy. She is survived by her devoted siblings, Peggy (Max) Burgdorf, Geri (David) Boschert, Mary Pat (Bob) Kleinman, Bridget (Dave) Spewak, and William Cassidy, Jr.; loving nieces and nephews, Matthew (fiancée Cally Graham), Kevin (MIchele), and Timothy (Pattie) Burgdorf, Megan (Patrick) Hogan, David, Jr. (Allison) Boschert, Brad (Laura), Kelly, and Katie Kleinman, and Colin, Tracy, and Annie Spewak; great-nieces and nephews, Mallory and Jack Hogan, Lucy and Winnie Boschert, and Charlie and Will Kleinman; beloved cousin and loved by all who ever met her. Sally was devoted to her faith, loyal to her family and friends, and very kind and caring. She will be deeply missed. Special thanks to the staff of Richmond Terrace for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lutheran Senior Services or a in Sally's memory are greatly appreciated by her family. Services: Visitation will be Wednesday, February 13, 10-11 a.m. at Saint Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7230 Dale Avenue, 63117 with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11 a.m. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery. For more information visit www.kriegshausermortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Ann Cassidy.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019