|
|
Jungclaus, Sally Ann (nee Violetta) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Roger Jungclaus for 50 years; dearest mother of David (Michelle Zamniak) Jungclaus and Barbara (Michael) Palmer; adoring Mimi to Domenick and Danny Palmer; dearest sister of Marie (Dennis) Winschel; beloved daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, much loved cousin and friend to many. Her life was centered around her faith in God, devotion to family and wonderful friends. She had a beautiful smile, a hearty, infectious laugh, great sense of humor and used them to the fullest. Sally made every holiday special and loved to decorate, celebrate and entertain. She enjoyed travel and many games from tennis and volleyball to bridge and Yahtzee. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Saturday, April 6, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Siteman Cancer Center (CB 1204, 7425 Forsythe Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105). Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019