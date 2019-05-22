|
Richter, Sally Ann (nee Deem), entered into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Richter; loving Mom of Grant D. (Barbara) and Clark A. (Noelle) Richter; dear Grandma of Emily, Jordon, Kyle, Sam and Logan; great-grandma of Annabelle and Aiden; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Visitation at St. John UCC, 11333 St. John Church Rd., 63123 on Thursday, May 23 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Mascoutah City Cemetery. Contributions in Sally's memory may be made to St. John UCC (Mehlville) or Samaritan's Purse www.samaritanspurse.org would be appreciated. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019