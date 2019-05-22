St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Richter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Ann Richter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sally Ann Richter Obituary
Richter, Sally Ann (nee Deem), entered into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Richter; loving Mom of Grant D. (Barbara) and Clark A. (Noelle) Richter; dear Grandma of Emily, Jordon, Kyle, Sam and Logan; great-grandma of Annabelle and Aiden; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Visitation at St. John UCC, 11333 St. John Church Rd., 63123 on Thursday, May 23 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Mascoutah City Cemetery. Contributions in Sally's memory may be made to St. John UCC (Mehlville) or Samaritan's Purse www.samaritanspurse.org would be appreciated. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now