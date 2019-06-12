Nuetzel, Sally Bowman 93, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. Nuetzel, M.D.; loving mother of Vicki (David) Holton, Suzi (Jeff) Wells, Phil (Cindy) Nuetzel, Tina (Patrick) McNulty, the late John (Georgia) Nuetzel, Jr. and Eric (Susan) Nuetzel; daughter of the late John E. and Dorothy (nee Beck) Bowman; dear sister of the late James (Sally) Bowman; dear grandmother of 17; great grandmother of 23. Sally was a devoted wife and mother. A graduate of Washington University, Sally earned her Bachelor of Science in Education. She was a member and Past President of St. Mary's Health Center Auxiliary and a volunteer for Birthright Counseling of St. Louis. Thank you, Mother, for all you have done to enrich our lives. We will miss you dearly. Services: Private Family Mass of Christian Burial and Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The John A. Nuetzel MD Endowment for Pediatric Diabetes Research payable to St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation, PO Box 955423 St. Louis, MO 63195 (please indicate Nuetzel Endowment on the memo line of your check or if donating online in the Hospital Department field.) or Birthright Counseling, 2206 S. Brentwood, St. Louis, MO 63144. Condolences may be offered through www.kriegshausermortuary.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019