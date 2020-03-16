Sally C. Friedman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally C. Friedman.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Obituary
Send Flowers

Friedman, Sally C.

March 14, 2020 beloved wife of Donald Friedman; dear mother of Robert Kelter and Susan Kelter; dear stepmother of David Friedman (Debbie), Donald Friedman, Jr. (Debbie) and Ellen Friedman; dear grandmother of Aaron Friedman (Batya) and Jana Friedman; dear great-grandmother of Jake Friedman; dear sister and sister-in-law of Rabbi William Cutter (Georgie) and Ellen Deutsch (Jack); our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private family service will be held. A memorial gathering for Sally will be held at a later date. Sally was a volunteer at the Siteman Cancer Center. Memorial contributions preferred to The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Drive West, Suite 140, 63110 or the Lift For Life Academy, 1731 South Broadway, 63104. Visit

bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon