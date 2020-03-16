Friedman, Sally C.

March 14, 2020 beloved wife of Donald Friedman; dear mother of Robert Kelter and Susan Kelter; dear stepmother of David Friedman (Debbie), Donald Friedman, Jr. (Debbie) and Ellen Friedman; dear grandmother of Aaron Friedman (Batya) and Jana Friedman; dear great-grandmother of Jake Friedman; dear sister and sister-in-law of Rabbi William Cutter (Georgie) and Ellen Deutsch (Jack); our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private family service will be held. A memorial gathering for Sally will be held at a later date. Sally was a volunteer at the Siteman Cancer Center. Memorial contributions preferred to The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Drive West, Suite 140, 63110 or the Lift For Life Academy, 1731 South Broadway, 63104. Visit

bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE