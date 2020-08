Owen, Sally I.

88, of Potosi, MO. Weds. Aug. 19, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Len B. Owen; survived by daughters, Linda, Kathleen, Wendy, Kimberly and sons, Jeffrey and James.

Services: Visitation Tues. Aug. 25, 4-8 pm at the Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home. Funeral service Weds. Aug. 26, 10:00 am. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery